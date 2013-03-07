Watch Twilight’s Kristen Stewart rock in new film trailer

Kristen Stewart works the punk-chic look as Joan Jett in next year’s biopic The Runaways

From a love triangle with heartthrobs Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner in New Moon to playing Joan Jett in The Runaways, Kristen Stewart has been busy in between filming the Twilight series.

The 19-year-old star has taken on the role of Runaways star Joan Jett alongside her New Moon co-star Dakota Fanning as Cherie Curie, Scout Taylor-Compton as Lita Ford and Stella Maeve as Sandy West.

Kristen plays the famed guitarist in the film, which depicts the 1970s all-girl band’s meteoric rise and fall.

The trailer begins with the narration, ‘In 1975, rock was a man’s world, until…’, then continue to show Kristen sporting a jet-black mullet and belting out The Runaways hit Cherry Bomb.

While we love Kristen as Bella it’s nice to see her take on a different role in the film that has been picked up for next month’s Sundance Festival with a planned release date of March 19, 2010.

By Georgie Hindle