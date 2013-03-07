WATCH: Top 5 videos this week!

Behind-the-scenes: Coco Mademoiselle starring Keira Knightley
SEE the making of the oh-so-chic mini film for Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle fragrance starring the stunning Keira Knightley!
WATCH IT HERE
Jump to navigation
Keira Knightley works biker-chic for Chanel whilst Katy Perry goes extra terrestrial for her latest music video E.T. PLUS Jake Gyllenhall, Glee on set exclusive and Leighton Meester talks...
Behind-the-scenes: Coco Mademoiselle starring Keira Knightley
SEE the making of the oh-so-chic mini film for Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle fragrance starring the stunning Keira Knightley!
WATCH IT HERE