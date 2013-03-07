WATCH: The trailer for Crazy Stupid Love starring Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

With an all-star cast including Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Crazy Stupid Love is set to be the romantic comedy of the year. See the trailer right here!

If you love a good rom-com then you're in for a treat with Crazy Stupid Love starring funnyman Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, heart throb Ryan Gosling and Easy A's Emma Stone, as well as Marisa Tomei and Kevin Bacon.

SHOP: KEY SUMMER TRENDS

The film follows Steve Carell's character, Cal, as he goes from happy husband to desperate and dateless before being given tips by thirty-something player Jacob (Ryan Gosling) with comedic results. But can Cal teach Jacob a few things about love, and will Cal manage to win his wife (Julianne Moore) back?

SPRING HAIR TRENDS

You'll have to wait until it’s released on 2 September to find out!