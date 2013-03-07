WATCH: The LAST ever scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

See backstage footage of Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe filming last ever shot taken in the Harry Potter film franchise!

It's the end of an era! See Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint shooting the last scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 - the final shot of the whole Harry Potter film franchise!

In what's been a roller-coaster ride of wizardary, magic and mystery, the Harry Potter story comes to an end in the eight and final instalment - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Launching the careers of many a young star - including Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright, the Harry Potter movies have become one of the biggest British film franchises of all time.

In this final sequence, see Harry, Hermione and Ron prepare for battle with the dark force of Lord Voldemort - and sneak a peek at how the special effects were done!