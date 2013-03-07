WATCH the brand new X Factor charity song!

See all this years X Factor contestants sing the Michael Jackson hit You Are Not Alone

All of the final twelve acts from this year’s X Factor competition have come together once more to sing the hit You Are Not Alone with all proceeds going to the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

SEE ALL THE PICS FROM THE X FACTOR LIVE SHOWS HERE

The video, which features each act, plus footage showing the contestants visiting patients at the London hospital, has been released into the charts this week.

One pound from the sale of each single will be donated to the Great Ormond Street Children’s Charity to support the work of the hospital.

To find out more about the amazing work it does and where the proceeds from the sale of the single will go, visit their website at gosh.org/xfactor.

The single is now available to buy and download right now!

By Georgie Hindle