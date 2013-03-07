WATCH: Sex and the City 2 trailer!

See the first trailer for Sex and the City 2 here!

The girls are back! And the new trailer for Sex and the City 2 has got us more excited than ever!

The oh-so-fashionable Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbs are back – and looking more fabulous than ever!

SEE ALL THE ON SET SATC 2 PICS HERE

The new trailer proves the sequel is set to be even more glamorous than the last, with the girls even jetting off to Morocco, and Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis are on fire!

SEE CARRIE BRADSHAW'S 50 BEST FASHION MOMENTS HERE

We’ve seen dodgy 80s flashback on-set pics, and have heard rumours of appearances from Miley Cyrus, Penelope Cruz and Liza Minelli.

The movie’s out on 28 May 2010 – and we simply cannot wait!

By Ruth Doherty