WATCH: Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds on Saturday Night Live

The super-cute couple, who usually shy away from public appearances, starred together on an episode of Saturday Night Live that Ryan was hosting.
The comedic duo performed in a hilarious sketch about porcelain fountains during the show to rapturous applause from the audience.
It's great to see the picture-perfect couple in public together.
Another notable performance from the show was a staged fight between pop legend Madonna and star of the moment Lady GaGa.
To watch the two hilarious clips click here; Scarlett and Ryan, and Madonna and Lady GaGa.
Enjoy.
By Georgie Hindle