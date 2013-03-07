WATCH: Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds on Saturday Night Live

Scarlett Johansson teams up with hubby Ryan Reynolds on Saturday Night Live

The super-cute couple, who usually shy away from public appearances, starred together on an episode of Saturday Night Live that Ryan was hosting.

The comedic duo performed in a hilarious sketch about porcelain fountains during the show to rapturous applause from the audience.

It's great to see the picture-perfect couple in public together.

Another notable performance from the show was a staged fight between pop legend Madonna and star of the moment Lady GaGa.

To watch the two hilarious clips click here; Scarlett and Ryan, and Madonna and Lady GaGa.

Enjoy.

By Georgie Hindle