Watch Rihanna’s secret London concert live on Facebook!

As InStyle travels with Rihanna on her 777 tour, get the deets on how to watch her London show LIVE with River Island…

While InStyle's Senior Fashion Editor Natalie Hartley is touring the world with Rihanna on her private jet as part of the 777 shows, to celebrate their collaboration with the singer, River Island is offering us all the chance to watch her upcoming secret 777 London gig. The tour visits 7 cities in 7 countries in 7 days showcasing her new album material and InStyle's Natalie will be reporting on every step of the way @InStyle_UK – Twitter

The campaign is in support of the release of Rihanna’s 7th album Unapologetic, as Rihanna is now their design partner with the higly anticipated Rihanna for River Island Spring 2013 collection launching next year.

The high street giant will also be stocking the album in 12 of its leaading stores across the UK and they have also created exclusive Rihanna T-shirts which will be available in store and online.

From 19 November River Island will also be offering customers the chance to receive an exclusive never-released bonus track of Rihanna's Number 1 single, Diamonds, and in addition to that they will be having online competitions togive away 250 money can’t buy tickets to the concert via their Twitter feed and blog.

Josie Roscop the Managing Director for River Island said:

"We’re thrilled to be collaborating and building our relationship with Rihanna in this way; giving exclusive access and content by bringing fashion and music together in a way we think our customers will love.”

They’re not wrong! We'll be tuning in to watch the performance – will you? Let us know on twitter…

River Islands' live stream of the Rihanna 777 London gig is live on Facebook.com/riverisland on 19 November from 9pm.

By Bernadette Cornish