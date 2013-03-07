WATCH Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's song and dance routine

Katie Holmes is used to treading the boards now, but she also roped in hubby Tom Cruise to perform with her at a charity bash at the weekend.
The A-list couple put on a version of the song What Lola Wants from Damn Yankees at the A Fine Romance benefit.
The sultry song sees Katie giving a seductive performance in a black frou-frou dress, while hubby Tom adds some secondary dance moves, finishing the set with a smoochy throwback.
By Ruth Doherty