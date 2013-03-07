WATCH Kate Hudson show off her singing skills in new film Nine

Kate Hudson not only acts in the re-make of the classic Broadway production Nine but she shows off some fiery dance moves, amazing outfits and an impressive set of lungs as well.

Kate joins an all-star cast in the new musical, including Oscar-winning beauties Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and Marion Cotillard, but in the film’s trailer they all take a back seat showcasing Miss Hudson as a new singing and dancing sensation.

Kate Hudson made her name in huge-hit romantic comedies such as How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and You, Me and Dupree but in Nine she was called to be sexy, sultry as well as sing and dance her way through the hour-and-a-half film and, judging by the trailer, Kate has succeeded in style.

Nine is based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which in turn is based on Federico Fellini’s 8 1/2 , the greatest autobiographical midlife crisis movie ever made.

Kate stars as a young American fashion reporter who witnesses the drama unfold.

Directed by Rob Marshall (who did Chicago) Nine hits cinemas nationwide on Christmas Day.

By Georgie Hindle