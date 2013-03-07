WATCH Johnny Depp in a behind-the-scenes special of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

See Johnny Depp arrive for work in a helicopter for the first day of filming Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides!

It’s all fun and fast-paced action on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Johnny Depp traveling to work by helicopter is just the start of it!

Watch this exciting on-set featurette (left) to get a taste of what’s to come in the latest installment of Captain Jack Sparrow’s maritime adventures.

Co-starring Penelope Cruz, the film sees Captain Jack on a quest to find the fountain of youth.

It’s released on 18 May in the UK!