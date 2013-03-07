WATCH: Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway in Love and Other Drugs

Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway team up in Love and Other drugs, get a sneak peek here...

We've been looking forward to the release of a good romcom for ages and we think we've found it. Starring heartthrob Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathway in her sassiest role yet, Love and Other Drugs is bound to be a hit.

Jake plays charming ladies man and pharmaceutical salesman Jamie, but meets his match in free-spirit Maggie (Hathaway), as they discover that love really is the the strongest drug of all.

Having remained incognito for a while it's great to seeback on our screens, what with this role and that opposite Jim Sturgess in the much-anticipated adaptation of David Nicholls's

While she undergoes a serious hair make-over for One Day - having been spotted on set in Paris with a cute crop - we're pleased to see her signature tight curls in place for this role.

Set for release in November, Love and Other Drugs is sure to be the perfect antidote to our winter blues.

By Hayley Spencer