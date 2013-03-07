WATCH: Henry Holland talks music and fashion

Designer Henry Holland talks about his favourite on-stage outfits, from the most outragous to the most glamorous, for the American Express My Live Story project

The House of Holland designer is a regular on the London party scene and a keen festival-goer, and counting the likes of Alexa Chung and Agyness Deyn among his friends, he knows a thing or two about how to dress with a splash of rock 'n' roll attitude. So it's no surprise that now he has joined forces with Channel 4 and Amex to create new short film campaign, My Live Story.

Some of the biggest names in the charts are as well known for their brave on-stage outfits as they are for their lyrics - think Lady Gaga's meat dress or Cheryl Cole's deconstructed military get-up - and it seems Henry agrees that music and fashion go hand-in-hand.

In the interview for the soon-to-be launched film about gig experiences, Henry shares his favourite fashion moments at Coachella, and his thoughts on Florence Welch's iconic stage style.

Speaking of an MIA gig at celeb-favourite fest Coachella he recalls: 'She just lit up the whole stage in UV, the lights went down and she was all you could see.'

He also says he admires Florence's ethereal approach: 'I saw Florence at Shepherds Bush Empire, I love the way she uses costume, like capes and floaty fabrics, it really brings her performance to life.'

By Hayley Spencer