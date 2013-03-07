Watch Harrods turn pink with Elizabeth Hurley!

As brand ambassador for Estee Lauder and The Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, Elizabeth Hurley will be turning the skies pink at Harrods tomorrow!

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Liz Hurley will be making her grand appearance at London’s prestigious department store tomorrow.

Ready to meet and greet lucky customers, Liz herself will personally sign purchases from the exclusive Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Collection 2010!

And with two chic pink croc-print clutches to choose from, the collections are sure to be a sell-out! Choose from either Pure Colour Glosses, or Pure Colour lipsticks in shades carefully hand selected by Liz and Evelyn H. Lauder, for the Pink Ribbon Collection. Presenting a stylish way to support the charity, with £7.50 of each purchase donated to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, we’re definitely on board!

But the fun doesn’t end there! Liz will top off the evening with a spectacular 3D Global Illumination ceremony where the world famous Harrods façade will light London skies pink! In joint celebration of the Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign AND Estee Lauder's 50th anniversary at Harrods, we suggest you find your place early!

With a chance to meet and greet the gorgeous actress, as well as an awe inspiring display - this is not an event to be missed!

Catch Liz at Harrods from 1pm on Tuesday 19 October and find your place later at 6.30pm to watch London skies turn pink!

By Asha Joneja

