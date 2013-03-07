WATCH Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson sizzle in new Iron Man 2 trailer

First look at the eagerly anticipated sequel showing Robert Downey Jr face rival Mickey Rourke with Gwyneth and Scarlett leading the female roles

Robert Downey Jr is back as his superhero alter-ego Iron Man in what is sure to be one of the next year’s biggest comic book-inspired film hits.

Also returning is Gwyneth Paltrow who reprises her role as Pepper Pots, but the second installment will see her share the big screen with Scarlett Johansson who plays villain Black Widow and Olivia Munn as Iron Maiden.

There are also a number of new additions to the cast including Ocean's Thirteen star Don Cheadle as War Machine and Mickey Rourke as Whiplash.

This first look trailer is only a brief glance at what is to come as the film isn’t intended for release until 7 May 2010 meaning we can expect a more in-depth trailer nearer the time.

If this short snippet of footage doesn’t give you your Robert Downey Jr fix, you can see him as Sherlock Holmes in cinemas from Boxing Day.

By Georgie Hindle