WATCH: Gossip Girl new series preview!

Watch an exclusive clip of brand new Gossip Girl as it kicked off its third series in America last night.

The new series of the hit show Gossip Girl is back (but only in America for the time being).

Yes that's right, Blair (Leighton Meester), Serena (Blake Lively), Chuck (Ed Westwick) and the rest of ‘Manhattans elite' returned to the screens for the first time last night and it looks to be the best series yet.

Each of our fave GG stars will keep their distinctive looks with more of a designer edge this season, Jenny (Taylor Momsen) rocks a glam punk look as she takes up the mantle of Queen Bee, while Blair and Serena keep the uptown glamour alive at New York University, leaving Chuck, Nate (Chace Crawford) and Dan (Penn Badgley) looking gorgeous in pretty much anything as they rekindle with old flames or try to impress new ones!

There will also be some fresh faces among the cast including Hilary Duff, playing Olivia Burke, a famous film star in search of the normal college experience, but in the Gossip Girl world normal doesn't seem to exist.

The only problem is we might be waiting a while for the new series, as it isn't set to air in the UK until early next year.

