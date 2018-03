Calling all Gleeks! Check out our EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes peek on Glee's Rocky Horror episode!

With a flurry of fabulous outfits, wild dance moves and of course those incredible songs, it can only be the must-watch Glee Rocky Horror episode!

The fifth episode of the second season sees Mr Schue and the gang get creepy and gothic in a performance of the Rocky Horror Glee Show.

Find out what Matthew Morrison, Jayma Mays and Chris Colfer have to say about the show - watch the video (see left)!

The episode features on volume one of the DVD released on 4 April.

By Tara Gardner