Emma Watson returns to the big screen in Sophia Coppola’s new film The Bling Ring

In yet another step away from her Harry Potter days, Emma Watson turns bad girl in Sophia Coppola’s upcoming film The Bling Ring, and we’ve got the eagerly anticipated trailer here!

Remaining agonisingly secretive, the trailer shows flashes of Emma Watson playing up to the camera and flaunting around with stolen goods before being seen leaving court.



Inspired by actual LA events, The Bling Ring is set to be this summer’s must-see movie. Not released until 5 July 2013, get a sneak peek here.

