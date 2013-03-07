WATCH Daniel Radcliffe in his new movie The Woman In Black!

See Daniel Radcliffe as you've never seen him before in new ghost story The Woman In Black

Move over Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe is back on the big screen, this time in haunting ghost story The Woman In Black.

In his first film role since the Harry Potter movies, Daniel plays a young lawyer Arthur Kipps who travels to an isolated village in the middle of nowhere to get a deceased client's papers in order. Once there, Arthur discovers he's not alone in the house...

The movie hits UK screens on 20 February 2012!

By Tara Gardner