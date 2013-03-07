WATCH CLIP: Glee launches a government petition!

Hit TV show Glee has launched a campaign to see glee clubs started in the UK - watch Matthew Morrison making his plea...

All-singing all-dancing sensation TV show Glee has been such a success in the UK that now they want to give something back by launching a campaign to see glee clubs set up in schools across the country.

Matthew Morrison - who plays Glee Club leader Mr Shue - heads up the campaign for Glee on DVD that aims to make glee clubs in secondary schools part of the UK governments national plan to develop greater musical education in schools.

500 signatures are needed to take the petition to Downing Street so watch Matthew’s plea here and make sure you sign the online petition at http://on.fb.me/GleePetition.