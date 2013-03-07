WATCH Cheryl Cole’s brand new video Three Words

See Cheryl like never before in the video for her new single with Will.i.am

After waiting what seemed like an eternity for Cheryl’s next video, it has finally arrived.

Three Words, Cheryl’s second single from her debut album, features catchy beats with emotional lyrics, a large helping of Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am and Cheryl Cole as we’ve never seen her before.

The usually immaculately turned out star with her long brunette locks and tanned skin has experimented with her looks for Three Words. The video sees an edgier Cheryl sporting a mixture of coloured hairstyles and daring outfits.

In a Lady GaGa-esque move Cheryl works a platinum blonde wig with pale skin and netted veil, as well as a sharp shoulder-length red wig while wearing a black and gold sheer jumpsuit.

The mid-tempo video also includes dancers with their heads covered and split-screens of Cheryl and Will.i.am as they sing their individual lyrics.

While Three Words is not as catchy as Fight For This Love, it is a more emotional and mature song that is no doubt going to be a massive hit.

Watch Three Words here.

By Georgie Hindle