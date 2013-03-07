WATCH: Behind-the-scenes on Fearne Cotton shoot for Very.co.uk

See Fearne Cotton as you've never seen her before in her sizzling shoot for Very.co.uk!
The Radio 1 DJ has teamed up with Very to bring out her own fashion line - just in time for high summer.
Speaking to press about her collaboration, Fearne said: "I really wanted to do something with conviction, I don’t just want to have my name or face to it, so I started with Very about one and a half years ago, got a sense for it and just decided to go for it. I really get a lot of involvement so it’s been a great platform."
The collection features a range of super cool dresses to suit every style, at ultra purse-friendly prices.
Watch Fearne sizzle in the shoot for the campaign as we take you behind-the-scenes - SEE LEFT.
By Tara Gardner