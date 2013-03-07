WATCH behind-the-scenes: Jennifer Lopez Gucci Campaign

Take a sneak peek at our exclusive behind-the-scenes footage as J-Lo and kids glam it up for the Gucci campaign

Super-star J-Lo and her adorable kids hit the shores for the photo shoot of the new Gucci Campaign with UNICEF. And what better location than the sunny beaches of Malibu California?

Our exclusive footage catches up with the golden star as she lets us in on her secrets to joining the campaign, while showing off her sultry glow: "I realised this was a huge idea. And something that really touched my heart," JLo revealed about the UNICEF collaboration. "And when Frida [Giannini of Gucci] asked my babies to be apart of it… I knew I had to say yes!"

Hitting the white sands in her holiday wear, J-Lo rocks the beach goddess look with her tousled locks and golden glow, teamed with a wrap-around printed cami for the perfect sultry style.

And it looks like the little ones enjoyed their first photo shoot, too! Spinning around on the shores in their new and stylish Gucci wardrobes, kids Max and Emme seemed to love their mum's glam lifestyle.

Calling it a wrap, J-Lo stays right on trend in a leopard print beach dress as the exhausted family ride off into the sunset.

By Asha Joneja

