VIDEO: Watch Leona Lewis in her new music video

The Brit singer stuns in the video of her latest ballad I Got You

Leona Lewis shows off more than her stunning voice in her latest music video.

Set against a flaming heart in a gold metallic dress and dramatic eye make-up and sat on the floor in front of the New York skyline, Leona looks as flawless as ever.

Shots of Leona are intertwined with a moving video showing couples going through various stages of their relationship.

The video was directed by Dave Meyers, who has worked with some of the top names in the music industry including Britney Spears, Pink and Missy Elliott.

I Got You is the second single from Leona’s album Echo and features her trademark voice belting out the romantic lyrics.

Leona tweeted about the video saying: ‘It’s a strong, cool performance, lots of actors with a movie feel to it.

‘I’m so proud of it and hope you love it too.'

We do!

By Georgie Hindle