VIDEO: Watch exclusive clip of Emma Stone in new movie Easy A

Emma Stone stars in hit new comedy Easy A and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the film!

Already a US Box Office smash success, Easy A is set to be the next big comedy to hit our shores and it stars InStyle’s one-to-watch Emma Stone.

Ah the high school rumours! We all remember them well, but you’ll never have seen them played out to quite such comedic effect as they are in hilarious new film Easy A.

Loosely based on the classic American novel The Scarlett Letter, the film follows Olive (Emma Stone) as a little white lie gets churned through the rumour mill and completely upturns her flawless reputation.

From good girl to Easy A, Emma Stone is fantastic and leads an all-star cast including Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley, Amanda Bynes and everyone’s favourite Friend Lisa Kudrow.

With super funny Superbad under her belt and the part of Spiderman’s latest leading lady in the pipeline, Emma Stone is certainly building an impressive resume. That combined with her piercing green eyes and a great sense of style and we’ve got a silver screen sensation in the making.

By Sarah Smith