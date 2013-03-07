VIDEO: Madonna wows on Letterman

Watch Madonna eating pizza and talking marriage on the Late Show with David Letterman

Madonna laughed off rumours she's planning to remarry current beau Jesus Luz in the near future when she starred on the Late Show with David Letterman earlier this week.

The twice-married Queen of Pop said she would rather get run over by a train than go down the aisle once more.

Her comments put to rest recent claims by Madonna's biographer, Randy Taraborrelli, that she hoped to wed 22-year-old Jesus before the end of the year.

Madonna, who was there to promote her new best hits collection, Celebration, which is released this week, also said she left England as she hates being called Madge, something her ex-husband Guy Ritchie used to call her frequently.

The 51-year-old singer was carried onto the set on the shoulders of the New York Rangers ice-hockey team, looking gorgeous in a long-sleeved, fitted black dress and wavy hair.

This was Madonna's eighth appearance on the show, and one of the least controversial.

In 1994's infamous interview she used the f-word 13 times, rendering it the most censored programme in US history.

The interview ended with both Letterman and Madonna going to a New York pizza parlour, where the notoriously strict eater sampled her very first pizza (with no cheese though, of course).

By Georgie Hindle