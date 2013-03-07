VIDEO: Elisabetta Canalis models Roberto Cavalli underwear

If you weren't quite convinced of Elisabetta Canalis's bombshell status, her appearance in Roberto Cavalli's lingerie campaign should help make your mind up.
Draped on a Louis XVI style velvet sofa, Elisabetta gives the camera a sultry stare sporting mussed-up hair, smudgy black eyes and a set of leopard print Roberto Cavalli lingerie.
Roberto Cavalli said 'For my next underwear collection I was inspired by a real woman, with appeal, charisma and sensuality. I was sure Elisabetta was just perfect for enhancing the spirit of this advertising campaign… and I was not wrong!"
Shot by famed fashion snappers Mert&Marcus in a nineteenth-century private house filled with gilded mirrors, baroque upholstery, the resulting campaign is pure Cavalli; sexy, decadent and feminine.
Watch our video to go behind the scenes with Elisabetta, make-up artist Charllotte Tilbury, Artistic Director Eva Cavalli and photographers Mert&Marcus as they create these stunning images.
By Pat McNulty