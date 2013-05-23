Video: Bradley Cooper on how The Hangover changed his life

Love Bradley Cooper? The Hangover 3 star shares how the movie franchise changed his life…

Bradley Cooper and the cast of The Hangover 3 brought Vegas to London as they hit the red carpet in Leicester Square.

Joining co-stars Ed Helms, Heather Graham, Todd Phillips, Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong and Zach Galifianakis, Bradley stopped to chat about his time in the franchise, admitting: "I don't know why everyone loves it but I'm glad they do.

"It's changed my life completely and I get the chance to work with great actors."

The latest instalment of the franchise sees the wolfpack return to Vegas for another hapless adventure. This time there's no wedding or bachelor party, but still plenty of high jinx from the boys.

Watch the full interview with Bradley and the rest of the cast in our red carpet report video.