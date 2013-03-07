Victoria's Secret angels celebrate Christmas in New York

The Amazonian goddesses were in full force at the re-opening of New York’s flagship Herald Square store.
SEE MORE MIRANDA KERR PICTURES
Miranda Kerr was joined by Victoria's Secret angels including Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge and Adriana Lima for the special evening, which also kicked off the holiday season and certainly injected some holiday cheer.
SEE MORE VICTORIA'S SECRET PICTURES
The ladies were reunited after walking the runway earlier this month at the 2012 Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show.
WATCH CELEBS PARTY AT THE VICTORIA SECRETS 2012 SHOW...
By Bernadette Cornish