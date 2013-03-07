Victoria's Secret angels celebrate Christmas in New York

Miranda Kerr and the gorgeous Victoria's Secret angels looked hotter than ever…

The Amazonian goddesses were in full force at the re-opening of New York’s flagship Herald Square store.

Miranda Kerr was joined by Victoria's Secret angels including Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge and Adriana Lima for the special evening, which also kicked off the holiday season and certainly injected some holiday cheer.

The ladies were reunited after walking the runway earlier this month at the 2012 Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show.

By Bernadette Cornish