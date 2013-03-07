Victoria Beckham's winter jet-set style

Victoria Beckham has certainly got her jet set style sorted. The fashion designer strutted through Heathrow with her three sons in tow looking as perfectly styled as ever.

Wearing skinny jeans, a grey vest top, furry coat and peep-toe shoeboots, Victoria lead Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz through the airport back to Los Angeles after spending the Christmas holidays in the UK.

We love VB's faded grey skinny jeans with ankle zip detail… And that wine-coloured Hermes Birkin is one hot handbag. Somehow we're guessing the Winnie the Pooh toy was not intentionally part of the look but somehow, La Posh manages to pull it off!

By Georgie Hindle