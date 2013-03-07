Victoria Beckham's Olympic outfit was a Spice World tribute

Aside from wondering what tunes the Spice Girls would blast out at the Olympics Closing Ceremony, what they would wear, and more specifically what one Victoria Beckham would choose, was the only question on our lips when rumour of their reunion broke, and she didn't disappoint.

Her mullet-hem Giles Deacon dress wasn't of the Posh persuasion we're used to seeing circa 2012, but according to her dress designer this was exactly the point.

Giles told press this week: "She wanted something that was of her 'Spice world' and her Posh persona. She really liked a dress we'd done for the Autumn Winter 2012 collection, so we created a new version for her. The corsets work really well for her so she feels comfortable wearing them."

As for his verdict on the performance, he shared: "I was in Ibiza but I watched it on the telly. I thought it was really good when the cabs were whirling round the stage and I actually thought they all came across really well."

By Hayley Spencer