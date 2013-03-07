Victoria Beckham's fab new bag

La Posh has a new hot piece of arm candy… And it's not a Birkin!

The fashion force that is Victoria Beckham is perhaps as well known for her ultra-chic style as she is for having the hottest footballer on the planet for a husband.

We're so used to seeing her stepping off her private jet between LA and London in perfectly coordinating outfit with ladylike handbag that we did a double take when we spotted these pictures of her arriving at Heathrow airport yesterday carrying... Wait for it... A satchel bag!

Gone were the Birkins and the Audrey Hepburn chic of Posh's previous jet set style. Instead, VB was wearing skin-tight leather trousers, racer back vest and wearing Louis Vuitton's S/S 2010 monogram bag across her body.

The stand-out satchel style bag features a faded monogram design with leather buckles in white with bright orange edging. The bag was designed by Louis Vuitton's artistic director, and close personal pal of Posh, Marc Jacobs.

Whatever will we see next? Posh in trainers? If we do we bet they'll be monogrammed LV…

By Pat McNulty