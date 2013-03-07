Victoria Beckham wows in white

Victoria Beckham models an all-white look for fashion event in LA

Victoria Beckham always makes the best model for her own label and spotted sporting an all-white ensemble from her Spring Summer 2013 collection, her appearance at a fashion event in LA was no exception

Taking the look straight from the catwalk, Mrs Beckham paired a lace-paneled, crisp white shirt with a starched A-line mini skirt that revealed her tanned, toned pins.

With a matching black mani-pedi, the mum of four added Manolo Blahnik nude peep-toe booties and completed her outfit with a chic pair of shades.

