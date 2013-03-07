Victoria Beckham wows at Valentino fashion talk

Working a bold tangerine hue, all eyes were on Victoria Beckham as she joined Valentino in London to talk to fashion stars of the future.

MORE VICTORIA BECKHAM PICTURES

Dressed top-to-toe in a skirt suit from her fashion line Victoria Beckham Collection, VB also chose the peep toe Manolo Blahnik booties she debuted in her most recent fashion show and a gold mirror box bag.

WATCH: VICTORIA BECKHAM’S BEST MOMENTS

Held at a private house in Mayfair, the British fashion designer has been busy during her trip to the UK, and was also spotted looking at houses and schools in South London. Perhaps we’ll be seeing a lot more of Posh and the Beckham brood soon?