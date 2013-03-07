Victoria Beckham wins Womenswear Designer of the Year at the Global Fashion Awards

Victoria Beckham’s fashion line has been given the top accolade at this year’s Global Fashion Awards…

Congratulations are in order for Victoria Beckham, whose fashion line has scooped the top spot at the Global Fashion Awards!

Tweeting her thanks for the recognition, Victoria said “Thank you @WGSN, thrilled to win Womenswear Designer @GFashionawards #GFA2012 ! X vb”

The judges said of VB’s collection, “In just five years Victoria Beckham has gone from creating handful of dresses to building a truly modern and covetable luxurybrand, defying cynics and winning over the critics in the process. This is her year.”

We couldn’t agree more!