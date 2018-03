Victoria Beckham gets in spooky spirit for Halloween with the family

There’s nothing Victoria Beckham loves more than some family fun and Halloween was the perfect opportunity for the mum of four, who tweeted pictures of the Beckhams’ pumpkin carving efforts.

Posting a photo of six pumpkins, ranging from a tiny Harper-sized one to another more suited to dad, David Beckham, Victoria tweeted: “Been carving pumpkins with the boys! Are you ready for #Halloween fashion bunnies?”

