Victoria Beckham tweets family travel idea

If Victoria Beckham's latest tweet is anything to go by, the Beckham clan could be on the move very soon

There's been plenty of speculation about the Beckham brood's plans to relocate since David played his last game for LA Galaxy. The family have spent six years living in the US, but now whispers would have it that they may make a move to Paris or even back to London, and if Victoria Beckham's latest tweet is anything to go the family's future holds plenty of travel plans.

After a visit to a Chinese restaurant, the British fashion designer shared a snap of her fortune cookie, which was emblazoned with the words: "You will soon be going on a fun road trip with friends or family."

Victoria captioned it: "Look what I found in my fortune cookie tonight. X" and given Posh's persuasion for cryptic tweets - take the sparkling microphone snap she tweeted ahead of the Spice Girl reunion for evidence - we wonder if this is a hint at the family's imminent relocation.

We'll have to wait and see.

