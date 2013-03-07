Victoria Beckham tweets a mysterious microphone!

Victoria Beckham and the rest of the girls have been keeping very quiet about their reunion plans, with Victoria only stating “We are so proud to be English and we are very excited about the Olympics."

A cheeky Victoria has, however, tweeted a teasing photo of the sparkling microphone she used for the Spice Girls reunion in 2007, writing: “Look what I found!! X vb.”

Could she be planning on performing with the very same mic for another Spice Girls gig soon?

Watch this space.

By Chelsea Asher