Victoria Beckham to guest judge on American Idol

Victoria Beckham is set to make a one-off appearance as a judge on American Idol

Following the surprise exit of Paula Abdul, Victoria Beckham has agreed to make a one-off appearance as a judge on American Idol.

The singer-turned-designer will reportedly pocket a tidy £155,000 sum for her guest spot alongside co-judges Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Kara DiGuardi.

Victoria’s spokesman confirmed to the Mail: ‘Yes, Victoria will be making a one-off appearance as a guest judge.’

But sources say she is not interested in taking over Paula’s role permanently, as she is determined to concentrate on her fashion projects, and is currently working on the upcoming launch of her new collection for New York Fashion Week.

Abdul announced just yesterday that she was leaving the show after eight years, posting on her Twitter page: ‘With sadness in my heart, I've decided not to return to Idol.’

We can't wait to see what Posh picks to wear for her big small-screen debut!

By Ruth Doherty