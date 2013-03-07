Victoria Beckham takes David and Harper front row

Victoria Beckham's Neiman Marcus presentation was a family affair, as David, Harper and Brooklyn joined her on the front row…

This week, Victoria Beckham has been getting Twitter-happy, sharing snaps of her trip to Las Vegas where she's been prepping to launch her latest collection with American store, Neiman Marcus, and after being apart from her brood for the trip, they were reunited yesterday.

The family looked picture-perfect as they went front row to view the fruits of VB's labour at her presentation for Neiman Marcus in LA.

David sat with Harper nestled in his lap, with his wife on one side and son Brooklyn on the other. Posh and her boys were perfectly coordinated in black, while the youngest Beckham looked utterly angelic dressed all in white and with a bow in her hair.

Yet again, the Beckhams have cemented their status as the most stylish brood around.