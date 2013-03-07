Victoria Beckham styles up her denim!

For most of us, jeans and a jumper would mean a dressed down look, but not for Victoria Beckham, who looked oh-so-chic out and about in New York.

Teaming her flared J Brand jeans with a sky blue Carven shirt and woven jumper, also by Carven, Posh finished her look with an oversize clutch in autumn’s hottest hue, burgundy, from her own fashion range.

But it looks like the British fashion designer did change into a comfy outfit later, as she tweeted this snap of her cosy feet in brightly coloured socks, saying "There's no place like home, there's no place like home! X vb”.