Victoria Beckham stars on American Idol

Rocking a selection of hot frocks from her Victoria Beckham Collection line, La Posh took The States by storm with her debut appearance on American Idol

We've been busting to see La Posh and her super-sleek outfits on American Idol since we heard she'd be sitting alongside Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Kara DioGuardi on the judging panel.

SEE HUNDREDS OF VICTORIA BECKHAM PHOTOS

Finally the debut programme aired last night and La Posh didn't disappoint as she wore three fab looks from her Victoria Beckham Collection range and pouted for Britain as she listened to America's hopefuls.

CHECK OUT VICTORIA BECKHAM'S S/S DENIM COLLECTION

VB's first outfit of the night was her deep red statement shouldered dress which she wore with a wide lace hairband, smoky eyes and nude lips. But our favourite was undoubtedly the navy dress with chiffon overlay which she wore with a soft, sideswept hairstyle.

SEE VICTORIA BECKHAM'S BEST HAIRSTYLES

Most of the contestants weren't nearly as impressive as Posh's wardrobe… And there was a little good natured banter between VB and top dog Simon Cowell.

Talking to E! after the show, Posh proved she's a fashionista with a heart as she said 'even if someone was really not that great, they might have a great pair of shoes on that I really appreciated. I can find something good to say about most people.' Here here, don't ever doubt the power of a good shoe, we say!

Her fellow judge Randy Jackson told the Daily Mail he was impressed with his new table mate saying 'she was actually real cool. I gave her the nickname Lady V, so hopefully she goes out into the world and uses that.'

Lady V? Thanks Randy, we'll be using that one!

By Pat McNulty