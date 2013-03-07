Victoria Beckham shares her travel snaps

Victoria Beckham has been living it up in Vegas and showing off the Twit pics to prove it…

It seems work is taking Victoria Beckham away from her brood this week, as she's travelled to Vegas with her fashion team.

In preparation for an exclusive shoot of her new collection for American store Neiman Marcus, and she's been sharing pics of their adventures every step of the way.

We may have assumed that VB would be less than a light packer, but a close-up of her compact suitcase, shared with the line: "Packed and ready for Vegas!" proved otherwise.

Later she shared a glamorous shot of the view from her balcony, where, naturally, she'd accessorised her dressing gown with killer heels.

Later on she found herself under a disco ball and tweeted: "Got to have fun shooting in Vegas! X vb"

We can't say we're not jealous!