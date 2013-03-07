Victoria Beckham’s next move – the movies!

Victoria Beckham will soon be able to add film star (ish) to her CV along with singer, fashion designer, wife to football hunk David Beckham and mother to three gorgeous boys.

VB is set to make her big screen debut as the voice of a new character in the highly anticipated Madagascar 3 film.

Victoria has notched up a number of small screen appearances including parts on the hit series Ugly Betty and an upcoming cameo in Gossip Girl but it seems the style-icon has her sights set on the glitzy lights of Hollywood.

Both David Schwimmer and Ben Stiller will be returning as voices of the well-loved characters, Alex and Melman, in the third film of the franchise.

As of yet the film is still in its early stages so we have absolutely no idea what character VB will voice.

We’re thinking something posh and stylish, naturally.

By Georgie Hindle