Victoria Beckham reveals her tips for breaking into fashion

With her fashion labels going from strength to strength, Victoria Beckham is well placed to give advice to aspiring fashion designers, on just how to make it in the fashion industry.

According to the British fashion designer, who has just finished showing her AW13 fashion collections at New York Fashion Week, the key to success is “Hard work and dedication. But also recognising the importance of combining creativity with commercial viability. Understanding the business and all it's aspects is key as well as surrounding yourself with the right team and structure.”

And Victoria Beckham will be putting her words into practice this weekend, as she joins a panel of fashion designers and industry insiders at the International Woolmark Prize, where she’ll be casting her expert eye over six finalists’ designs, all aiming to win the prestigious prize that launched the careers of Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent.