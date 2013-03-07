Victoria Beckham reveals her favourite restaurant!

Victoria Beckham took to Twitter to share her new favourite lunch location…

Ever wondered where the Beckham family like to eat? Victoria Beckham has taken to Twitter to reveal their new favourite restaurant in LA is none other than The Fat Cow, owned by celeb pal Gordon Ramsey!

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP

Modelling a T-shirt from the restaurant, Vic said “Check out "The Fat Cow" our favorite new restaurant at the Grove LA! X vb”.

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER

And Posh was on a food-based tweeting mission, sharing this snap of a healthy snack for the Beckham brood, saying “Baby apples for baby Harper, super cute! X vb”. We couldn’t agree more!