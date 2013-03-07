Victoria Beckham reveals diet secrets!

Ever wondered how Victoria Beckham maintains that super-slender body? Posh has finally enlightened us all and, we’re sorry to inform you, burgers are definitely not on the menu!

In an interview with Allure magazine, Victoria said: ‘I'm not going to lie - I'm not one of those people that says, "Oh, I eat hamburgers."’

So what is her stay-slim secret? ‘I eat salad. And I start off every day with a double espresso. Then I get on the running machine and I run like a bat out of hell.'

Posh’s diet secrets were revealed as she was spotted looking as stylish as ever yesterday leaving a London hotel in a 20s-style cloche hat, Chanel-vibe jacket, tapered zipped cropped trousers and signature sky-high heels.

And along with bag loads of style, Posh also revealed she’s got a cheeky sense of humour. When asked if she prefers sleep or sex during the interview, she replied: ‘I'm getting into bed with David Beckham every night, so, you know, there'd be something wrong if I said, "sleep”.’

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves!

By Ruth Doherty