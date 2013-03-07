Victoria Beckham recycles her favourite fur coat again!

Victoria Beckham was in Paris yesterday supporting husband David at his first game with Paris St-Germain wearing her favourite fur tiered coat with animal print stilettos and her trademark skinny jeans.

Back to her recycling best, Victoria Beckham was spotted wearing the black, calf-length coat when she made a trip to Paris last week with Harper Beckham, and wore her favourite winter warmer also with skinny jeans and stilettos. Why change the formula when it works so well?

It is the third outing for the stars’ new winter staple, which she debuted before the launch of her Victoria, Victoria Beckham collection in New York.