Victoria Beckham leads tributes to master of fashion Alexander McQueen

The shocking and tragic death of Alexander McQueen, who was without doubt one of Britain’s most talented designers, has rocked the fashion world.

Tributes have poured in from long-time fans including Victoria Beckham and Dita Von Teese to fellow designers Donatella Versace and Project Runway winner Christian Siriano.

Victoria Beckham described Alexander McQueen as a ‘master of fashion, creative genius and an inspiration’, adding that the fashion industry has ‘lost a true great. An icon of all time’.

Alexander McQueen rose to meteoric fame after the late fashion stylish Isabella Blow bought his entire graduation collection from Central Martins College. He then took over from John Galliano as the head designer at Givenchy before creating his own collections.

The four-time winner of British Designer of the Year won many a fashionista's heart over the years pushing the boundaries of style and taste with his provocative and unique creations.

Among his fans are Sex and The City’s Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna, Lady GaGa, Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow who have all wowed in his designs.

Social networking site Twitter has been flooded with tributes from various celebrities including Dita Von Teese who wrote: ‘Rest in peace, Mr.McQueen’.

Kelly Osbourne: ‘I am so so sad to hear the news of Lee (Alexander) McQueen! I really just dont know what to say, I’m really in shock’.

Peaches Geldof: ‘RIP Alexander McQueen. 'Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.'- T.S. Eliot.”

Katy Perry: 'Rest In Peace Alexander McQueen. Just woke up, so sad.'

Donatella Versace: 'Alexander McQueen was unique. His imagination had no limits, he had an amazing personality and his creativity was genius.'

Alexander McQueen you will be truly missed.

By Georgie Hindle