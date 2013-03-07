Victoria Beckham joins star-studded panel for Woolmark Prize

Victoria Beckham will join Donatella Versace and Diane von Furstenberg on the panel for the International Woolmark Prize

Since the launch of her fashion line, Victoria Beckham Collection, Posh has become a fashion force to be reckoned with, and she will now be sitting alongside established designers as a judge of this year’s International Woolmark Prize.

BECKHAM FAMILY ALBUM

The prestigious prize will be awarded to the best Merino wool designer in the world, and launched the careers of none other than Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent in the 1950s.

WATCH INSTYLE LOVES: VICTORIA BECKHAM!

Joining industry insiders and fashion designers Diane von Furstenberg and Donatella Versace, Victoria Beckham will be announcing the winner from the six finalists at an exclusive fashion show in February 2013.